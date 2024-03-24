Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $10.29. Sohu.com shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 52,014 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Stories

