Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.79 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $135.13 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005031 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.