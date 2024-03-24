KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.96.

KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

