Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

