JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.62 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

