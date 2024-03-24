Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.