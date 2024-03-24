Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

