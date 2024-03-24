JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

