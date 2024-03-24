e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.58.

ELF opened at $205.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

