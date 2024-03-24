Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

