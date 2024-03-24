Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Modular Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Modular Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Modular Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical

In related news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,118,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modular Medical by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modular Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modular Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

