Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

