Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
