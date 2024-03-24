Telsey Advisory Group Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $220.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

