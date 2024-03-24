Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

