Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.73. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

