J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JILL. William Blair began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $318.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J.Jill by 5,493.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

