BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $58.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

