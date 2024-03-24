BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.
View Our Latest Report on JANX
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.