Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.14.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.