Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Hold Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

FUSN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,405,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.