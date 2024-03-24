Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Hold Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUSN
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,405,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.