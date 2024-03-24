Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Evercore ISI

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $211.86. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

