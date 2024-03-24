Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CASY. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $316.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $205.42 and a 1-year high of $319.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

