Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $904.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.