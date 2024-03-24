General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

