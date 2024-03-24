Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE:EW opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

