Citigroup Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.