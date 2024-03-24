MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.18 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MAG Silver by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.