Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.33 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.54.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
