Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.33 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

