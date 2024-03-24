DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.33. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of DHT by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

