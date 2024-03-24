Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

