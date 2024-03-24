StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $679.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 36.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

