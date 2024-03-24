Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.