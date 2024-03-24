InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,737 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

