InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
