Inspire Medical Systems’ (INSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $197.39 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -266.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,961. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

