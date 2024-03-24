EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.