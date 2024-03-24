Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $73.22

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSN opened at $82.31 on Friday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

