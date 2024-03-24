Wells Fargo & Company Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

