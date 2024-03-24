Disc Medicine’s (IRON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $79.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

