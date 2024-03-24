Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

