Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

GILT stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

