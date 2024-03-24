Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
GILT stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.