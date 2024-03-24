HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,414,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

