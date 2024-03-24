CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.88 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.44.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

