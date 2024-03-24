CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.88 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.44.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.