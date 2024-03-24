CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
