CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 23,777 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

