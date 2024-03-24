Alliance Global Partners Raises IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target to $2.90

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $1.90 to $2.90 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
