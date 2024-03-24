Jonestrading Raises Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $56.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jonestrading from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRNX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,056,000 after acquiring an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.