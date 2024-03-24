The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $283.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $283.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.94.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,946,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,861,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

