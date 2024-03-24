UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.

UiPath stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

