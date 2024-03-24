HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 223,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in HealthEquity by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

