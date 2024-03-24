Mizuho Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $340.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.20.

NYSE:ETN opened at $316.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

