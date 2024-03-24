Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $34.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,257 shares of company stock worth $3,500,722 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.