Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AFMD stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

