Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMDGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Affimed Stock Down 1.0 %

AFMD stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

